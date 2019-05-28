“I am more attractive and has beautiful body at 47 than in 16s “says Lisa Ray

The Indian ace Actress Lisa Ray who is also a cancer survivor says she is much more comfortable in her own skin than ever before.

“…I am most comfortable in my skin now than ever before. Ironically, I think I am most attractive at 47 rather than when I was 16 years old. Of course, I had a great body but I had so distorted view of my body that I felt so ugly and insecure all the time.” she asserted while she was on an Interview

She became an overnight sensation as she became a model in the Bombay Dyeing advertisement in the 1990s after that she made her debut in 2001.

“Coming from the beauty industry, where I was in the mercy of very stringent beauty standard and somewhere also feeling guilty of endorsing some of the unrealistic beauty standards, I have understood my responsibility. I feel very strongly about my experiences,” added Ray