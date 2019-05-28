India not to invite Imran Khan for PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony : Report

India will not invite Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to May 30 swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the second term, two sources in the foreign ministry told news agency Reuters. The sources also indicated that any early warming in relations between the neighbours countries is unlikely.

The Indian government has invited the leaders of the BIMSTEC member states for the swearing-in ceremony, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Monday, adding that “this is in line with the government’s focus on its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy”. The BIMSTEC member states include Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, Bhutan and India.

Besides, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, who is the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Prime Minister of Mauritius, who was the Chief Guest at this year’s Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, have also been invited to the ceremony, the MEA added.

However, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will miss the event as she will be on a three-nation foreign visit, PTI quoted a government release as saying. This is the second consecutive time that Hasina is set to miss the event. Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq will attend the ceremony as the senior-most Cabinet member of the Bangladesh government.

Besides, top stars of Tamil cinema, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony, PTI added. While Haasan, whose fledgling political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) had made its electoral debut this Lok Sabha polls, Rajinikanth is yet to formalise his December 2017 announcement on taking the political plunge.

Sources close to both actors acknowledged the two being invited to Modi’s swearing-in scheduled on Thursday, but did not divulge if the veterans would participate.