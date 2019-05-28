Jayaram set to turn a director

Now a day in Malayalam film industry directors are becoming actors and actors are becoming directors. The latest actor to join the club of actors-turned-filmmakers is veteran Jayaram. In a recent interview, he revealed about his plans to turn a filmmaker.

He has made it clear that his directorial debut will not be a complete commercial cinema but a kind a film that the Malayali audience would hold close to their hearts for a long time. He couldn’t reveal details about when he will start working on it.

Earlier this year, Prithviraj made his directorial debut with ‘Lucifer’. Likewise, Kalabhavan Shajon is donning the director’s hat with ‘Brother’s Day’. Superstar Mohanlal has also announced that his maiden venture as a director would go on floors this October