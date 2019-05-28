Jayaram to team up with Allu Arjun

Malayalam actor Jayaram will again act in Telugu film. The Malayalam actor will this time team up with Tollywood’s young superstar Allu Arjun.

Jayaram has been cast in the upcoming Allu Arjun film directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Allu Arjun has previously worked with director Trivikram in ‘S/O Satyamurthy’ and ‘Julai’. Both films were big hits at the box office.

Jayaram was last seen in Telugu in the Anushka Shetty starrer ‘Bhaagamathi’, in which he played the villain role. As per the latest reports,