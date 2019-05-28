Latest NewsIndia

J&K : Man shot dead by Terrorists in Handwara

May 28, 2019
Suspected terrorists shot dead a 39-year-old man on Friday in Babagund area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The victim was identified as Abdul Majeed Shah. He was shot outside his home. After the attack, Shah was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

The individual identified as Manzoor Ahmad Lone was a resident of Dogripora. A case was registered in this matter. According to reports, Lone’s body was recovered near Higher Secondary School at Gulzarpora.

