Latest NewsNEWSTechnology

OMG! TikTok likely to launch its own Smartphone with these shocking features

May 28, 2019, 01:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

The ByteDance company who owns more than TikTok will likely join their new smartphone which is a new move to lure customers over the existing competitors. The news is reported by the Financial Times. It has been also reported that two people familiar with the project have confirmed the same and has asserted that they will be launching the mobile soon.

The report also states that apart from TikTok, the company is also planning to start its own audio streaming service to compete against the likes of those from Apple, Google. Spotify and Amazon, apart from a new messaging app called Flip chat.

The new smart phone will come with pre-installed apps on it.

Tags

Related Articles

2,700-year-old clay seal discovered in Jerusalem

Jan 2, 2018, 06:18 am IST

CBI Row: Third Supreme Court judge recuses himself

Jan 31, 2019, 07:57 pm IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited Rotterdam port for studying about flood control

May 12, 2019, 04:16 pm IST

The Court executed the double murderer who brutally killed girlfriend and wife

Jan 31, 2018, 03:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close