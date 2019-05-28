OMG! TikTok likely to launch its own Smartphone with these shocking features

The ByteDance company who owns more than TikTok will likely join their new smartphone which is a new move to lure customers over the existing competitors. The news is reported by the Financial Times. It has been also reported that two people familiar with the project have confirmed the same and has asserted that they will be launching the mobile soon.

The report also states that apart from TikTok, the company is also planning to start its own audio streaming service to compete against the likes of those from Apple, Google. Spotify and Amazon, apart from a new messaging app called Flip chat.

The new smart phone will come with pre-installed apps on it.