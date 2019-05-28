PM Modi inculcated Gandhian values in his governance says A P Abdullakutty

The former Congress MLA in Kerala has praised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress leader has asserted that Modi has inculcated Gandhian values to his governance in his previous terms.

Gandhi once told his supporters, ‘when you create a policy, think of the face of the poorest person you may have met in life’. Modi has done exactly that. Through the Swacch Bharat scheme, he gave toilets to 9.26 crore families. He gave free LPG connections to six crore families,” the former MLA added.

It was not in the first time that Abdulla Kutty praised the Prime Minister. In 2009 when he was the member of the CPM party he praised the Gujrath Model government.