Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

REPORT; 94% of MLAs from this state are multi-millionaires; Details Inside

May 28, 2019, 01:19 pm IST
Less than a minute

New Report has been asserted that about 94% of MLAs from the state of Andra Pradesh are multimillionaires or corepatis. The report has been made on the analysis did by the Association for the Democratic Reforms( ADR).

It has been asserted that about 163 MLAs out of 174 newly elected MLAs are crorepatis and most of them are from the ruling party Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

The YSRCP won a massive victory in the recently-concluded Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections bagging 151 out of the 175 Assembly seats in the elections which were held on April 11. The Telugu Desam Party won 23 seats whereas the Jana Sena party got only one seat.

According to the ADR, the average assets per MLA in the State was 27.87 crore. Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has the highest assets (both movable and immovable) among the MLAs with ?668 crore, while Jagan Mohan Reddy, who will be sworn in as the second Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30, with declared assets of ?510 crores, is second on the chart. As many as 140 (93%) MLAs from YSRCP, 22 (96%) from TDP and the lone Janasena party MLA have declared assets worth more than ?1 crore.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Madrasa

15-year-old girl dies, several hospitalized after eating food at Madrasa

Apr 7, 2018, 08:43 am IST

Edulji Reveals how Kohli Paved the Way for Anil Kumble’s Exit as India’s Coach

Dec 12, 2018, 06:47 am IST
SUNIL GAVASKAR

“They are not Saints”: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Indian Cricket Team

Dec 18, 2018, 07:28 am IST

BJP alone would not get a majority in Lok Sabha polls, Says BJP general secretary Ram Madhav

May 6, 2019, 06:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close