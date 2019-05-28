REPORT; 94% of MLAs from this state are multi-millionaires; Details Inside

New Report has been asserted that about 94% of MLAs from the state of Andra Pradesh are multimillionaires or corepatis. The report has been made on the analysis did by the Association for the Democratic Reforms( ADR).

It has been asserted that about 163 MLAs out of 174 newly elected MLAs are crorepatis and most of them are from the ruling party Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

The YSRCP won a massive victory in the recently-concluded Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections bagging 151 out of the 175 Assembly seats in the elections which were held on April 11. The Telugu Desam Party won 23 seats whereas the Jana Sena party got only one seat.

According to the ADR, the average assets per MLA in the State was 27.87 crore. Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has the highest assets (both movable and immovable) among the MLAs with ?668 crore, while Jagan Mohan Reddy, who will be sworn in as the second Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30, with declared assets of ?510 crores, is second on the chart. As many as 140 (93%) MLAs from YSRCP, 22 (96%) from TDP and the lone Janasena party MLA have declared assets worth more than ?1 crore.