This country launches the first moon-sighting website ahead of Ramzan

May 28, 2019, 12:58 pm IST
The first ever moon-sighting website has been launched by Pakistan which ends to the decade-old controversy over the start of key lunar months which decide the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan and Eid festivals.

The website which is named as “pakmoonsighting .pk” was inaugurated by the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry.

He has asserted that the website will show the details of the important Islamic occasions, Ramazan, Eidul Fitr, Eidul Azha and Muharram.

“A mobile phone app was also being prepared to make it further easier to know when the lunar month would begin,” Mr. Chaudhry added.

