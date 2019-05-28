TVS launches Apache RR 310 in India : Price and Features

TVS Motor Company first launched the Apache RR 310 way back in December 2017. And while it did not really create waves in the market, there was no doubt that this was a phenomenal bike to ride. The 2019 Apache has been launched now and it gets something extra to make it even better.

Cosmetically, the bike gets a slightly updated graphics and a new colour scheme – Phantom Black. But other than that, nothing changes.

The engine too remains the same reverse inclined 312.2cc unit churning out maximum power of 34 PS at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 rpm and is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

What does change in the new bike is a Race Tuned Slipper Clutch, as TVS calls it. This will make lever pull lighter and offer smoother gear changes while downshifting. The new tech will effectively reduce wheel hop and chain whip. This will come in handy while whipping the bike around racetrack corners or during city cruising.

TVS said the Slipper Clutch will be available as a TVS Racing accessory, so existing customers can have it retrofitted to their bikes.

Everything else remains the same. You get the vertical instrument cluster, Bi-LED twin projector headlamp and Michelin Street Sport tyres.

The new TVS Apache RR 310 is now available at select showrooms across the country with a very minor price bump of Rs 2.27 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).