After Calling Narendra Modi ‘Divider in Chief’, TIME magazine Takes a U-Turn. Check this Out

Earlier, Time magazine cover listed Indian prime minister Narendra Modi as India’s ‘divider in chief’ –a reference to BJP’s Hindutva politics, which according to the author of the story, has led to the polarisation of the electorate. The cover page was shared widely by Modi haters on social media, but they won’t like what Time magazine has done now.

Weeks after the controversial cover story ,TIME magazine, has now taken a complete u-turn with a new headline: “Modi Has United India Like No Prime Minister in Decades”.

The article titled ‘Modi Has United India Like No Prime Minister in Decades’ is written by Manoj Ladwa, founder and chief executive of the India Inc Group, a London-based media organisation.

The article published on the TIME website on Tuesday, asks how a “supposedly divisive figure not only managed to keep power, but increase his levels of support?” Its answer – “A key factor is that Modi has managed to transcend India’s greatest fault line: the class divide”.

“Through socially progressive policies, he has brought many Indians, both Hindus and religious minorities, out of poverty at a faster rate than in any previous generation,” writes Mr Ladwa.