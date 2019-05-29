Amith shah not likely to be a minister in cabinet but will be hailed in this position; Details Inside

The current reports which are born from the flurry of meetings at Modi’s house and the house of party chief Amit Shah assert that Amith Shah will likely continue outside the cabinet as the BJP chief rather than being a minister.

It is very clear from his stand in the ongoing meeting that Amit Shah is not interested in becoming a member of the Union Cabinet leaving the presidency post of the Bharatiya Janata Party

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also keen to have Amit Shah himself as the man of strategies for the coming assembly elections in West Bengal.

PM Modi and Amit Shah conducted a five-hour meeting yesterday and did another meeting again this evening for a three-hour session. While no in-depth details were available, the meetings are understood to be part of the process of finalizing the government portfolios.