Biggest Rumour; Maduri denies reports about biopic on her

It was in Kalank that Madhuri Dixit was last seen and the film was helmed by Abhishek Varman. Not only Maduri the film was also accompanied by Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. There were reports that a biopic will be made based on Madurai Dixit’s life.

When Maduri Dixit was asked about the same she has asserted that there is nothing such as that and no biopic will be made on her life chronicle.

She has also asserted that it would be the biggest rumor she has ever heard and even has no idea from where it had started.

“There’s so much more I want to do with my life. So just ignore the rumors.” The actress was earlier going to collaborate with Priyanka Chopra for a comedy TV series. When asked what’s the status of the same, she told PTI, “Well TV is something that takes time. I don’t know whether it’ll happen also. So let’s see, what the future is.” she asserted