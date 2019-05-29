Congress Workers Gather Outside Rahul Gandhi’s Residence With this Request

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, it seems, is sticking to his offer to resign, even as some party workers sat on a hunger strike outside his house to convince him otherwise.

Delhi Congress leader Vijay Jatan and some workers, who sat on a hunger strike outside Gandhi’s Tughlaq Lane residence, said thee party desperately needed Rahul’s leadership.

Former Delhi C.M Sheila Dikshit visited Rahul’s residence but it is known that she couldn’t meet Rahul Gandhi.

“Gandhi is not meeting any party leaders. So, Dikshit left her message urging Gandhi to reconsider his decision in the interest of the party with K Raju, a confidante of the party chief,” the close aide added.

“He has not resigned. We have come to talk to him. He has made an offer to resign but people do not want him to go. He has worked hard. If the results are not in our favour, it hurts but we are fighters. Nobody else can work like him. He is a leader who takes everyone together,” said Boxer Vijender Singh who had fought the Lok Sabha polls from the South Delhi constituency and ended up at the third spot.