“Don’t make me minister, need to concentrate on health” : Arun Jaitley writes to PM Modi

May 29, 2019, 02:07 pm IST
Finance Minister  Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday requesting him to be allowed a resonable time for himself and his treatment and not to include him as a minister in the new government. This comes just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony on Thursday.

In the letter to PM Modi, Jaitley has requested for a reasonable time to his treatment and has asked not to be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government.

Arun Jaitley tweeted a copy of the letter that he sent to the Prime Minister.

