J&K : Terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces

A terrorist was killed on early Wednesday morning after a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Heavy firing exchanges were going on between holed-up terrorists and the security forces since Tuesday evening, reports said.

After receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists in Kulgam district’s Tazipora village on Tuesday evening, security forces including Rashtriya Rifles (RR), special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried out a cordon and search operation.

“The cordon and search operation was started late Tuesday evening. As the security forces came close to the house where the terrorists were hiding, they fired triggering an encounter which is going on, at present,” police sources said.

Mobile Internet services have been suspended in the Kulgam district.