“Lathi to Flute”; This Policeman is the new sensation among netizens

Cops who sing songs are not big deal in the Police Department but cops who turn their lathies to flutes are exceptionally rare.

Chandrakant who is in his late 50s has now become the internet sensation after turning his lathi into a flute. The cop is now receiving applause from the colleagues and from the people of Hubballi and Dhaward.

Chandrakant grabbed the attention of netizens when senior IPS officer Bhaskar Rao shared a video of him that went viral. Apart from his skill in playing the flute, his creativity in converting a police lathi into a musical instrument has also won praise.

Many times I used to get bored while standing still during bandobast duties. Hence I decided to convert the lathi into a flute as it had a hollow portion. As I was a flute player, I had an idea about how this could be done. Holes were drilled in the lathi and now I can play it like any other flute after practice,” he asserted.

“Many of my friends congratulated me after they watched internet videos of my father playing the flute. We are happy about his achievement,” said Sohani, daughter of Chandrakant.