Mass exodus from Congress ; “Won’t Join BJP Even if My Body is Cut into Pieces” says this congress MLA

The Congress party in Gujrath is grappling with its pathetic defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election. The mass exodus of the Congress leaders to the BJP is keeping the grand old party trembling.

There have been reports that over 10 Congress MLA’s will switch to the BJP.

However, the Congress leaders and its MLAs deny the speculations saying that the Congress is united and they will not join the ruling BJP.

“Even if my body is cut into 36 pieces, I will not join the BJP,” asserted Vikram Madam, Congress MLA from Jamkhambhaliya.

The present strength of the Gujarat Assembly is 179 instead of 182, as three MLAs have been disqualified. As of now, the BJP’s strength is 103 and the Congress has 71 MLAs.