Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Mass exodus from Congress ; “Won’t Join BJP Even if My Body is Cut into Pieces” says this congress MLA

May 29, 2019, 09:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Congress party in Gujrath is grappling with its pathetic defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election. The mass exodus of the Congress leaders to the BJP is keeping the grand old party trembling.

There have been reports that over 10 Congress MLA’s will switch to the BJP.

However, the Congress leaders and its MLAs deny the speculations saying that the Congress is united and they will not join the ruling BJP.

“Even if my body is cut into 36 pieces, I will not join the BJP,” asserted Vikram Madam, Congress MLA from Jamkhambhaliya.

The present strength of the Gujarat Assembly is 179 instead of 182, as three MLAs have been disqualified. As of now, the BJP’s strength is 103 and the Congress has 71 MLAs.

Tags

Related Articles

Jayarajan in Vadakara, Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram; intelligence report on general election says

Apr 25, 2019, 09:36 pm IST

Arun Jaitley slams Congress over its dynastic character

Mar 24, 2019, 10:12 pm IST

DRDO Successfully launches Surface to Air Long-Range Missile

Jan 25, 2019, 09:49 am IST

LG launches it’s latest smart phone

Jan 19, 2018, 03:19 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close