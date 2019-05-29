KeralaLatest News

Pinarayi Vijayan Will not Attend Prime Minister Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony

May 29, 2019, 07:08 pm IST
Less than a minute

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted that she wouldn’t attend the Swearing-In event of Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhawan over BJP’s allegations of political murders in the state during the elections.

Banerjee said that there have been no political killings in Bengal and all the allegations made by the BJP are untrue.

Now Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it seems have followed the steps of Mamata Banerjee and is choosing to miss out the ceremony. It has been confirmed that Kerala Chief Minister will not attend P.M’s oath taking ceremony. it was reported by National News Agency NIA.

Tags

Related Articles

Saudi Arabia releases over 2000 Pakistani prisoners from jails

Feb 18, 2019, 04:57 pm IST

Here’s the list of highest paid South Indian actresses : See Pics

Aug 4, 2018, 11:31 pm IST

Famous Bollywood stars who were associated with PNB Scam involved Nirav Modi

Feb 16, 2018, 06:23 pm IST

17 lives lost in another high intensity dust storm in UP

Jun 2, 2018, 03:09 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close