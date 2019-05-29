Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted that she wouldn’t attend the Swearing-In event of Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhawan over BJP’s allegations of political murders in the state during the elections.

Banerjee said that there have been no political killings in Bengal and all the allegations made by the BJP are untrue.

Now Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it seems have followed the steps of Mamata Banerjee and is choosing to miss out the ceremony. It has been confirmed that Kerala Chief Minister will not attend P.M’s oath taking ceremony. it was reported by National News Agency NIA.