Latest NewsIndiaNEWSInternational

PM Modi invited to address Parliament of this tropical nation next month

May 29, 2019, 06:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Maldives on Wednesday invited the PM Modi to address the Parliament during his upcoming visit to the South Asian Country on June 7-8.

The PM will visit the Maldives in his first bilateral visit post assuming office for the second term.

The Prime Minister had visited the Maldives in November 2018 to attend the oath-taking ceremony of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, after he trounced Abdulla Yameen in the Presidential Elections. The Maldivian President had visited India in December.

Tags

Related Articles

Terrorists killed in Pulwama, internet companies asked to downgrade internet speed

Oct 14, 2017, 04:30 pm IST
airports

Kerala Floods: Airports And Flights Have Been Rescheduled; CHECK OUT

Aug 17, 2018, 11:10 am IST

Actress Amrapali Dubey’s belly dance video goes viral on YouTube : Watch Video

Jul 7, 2018, 10:20 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi to inaugurate ‘ Indira canteen ‘ in Bengaluru

Aug 15, 2017, 11:23 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close