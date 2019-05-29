PM Modi invited to address Parliament of this tropical nation next month

The Maldives on Wednesday invited the PM Modi to address the Parliament during his upcoming visit to the South Asian Country on June 7-8.

The PM will visit the Maldives in his first bilateral visit post assuming office for the second term.

#Maldives Parliament has unanimously passed a resolution to invite PM @narendramodi to address a sitting of the house during his upcoming visit to the Maldives. — Abdulla Shahid ? (@abdulla_shahid) May 29, 2019

The Prime Minister had visited the Maldives in November 2018 to attend the oath-taking ceremony of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, after he trounced Abdulla Yameen in the Presidential Elections. The Maldivian President had visited India in December.