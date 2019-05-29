Police arrests two men alleged to be terrorist but what turned later will make you laugh; Details Inside

Two individuals who have been dressed like militants have been booked as the police misinterpreted that they were terrorists. The victims were dressed like bombers with bullet vest around them which led to panic.

Senior PI Rajendra Kamble of Manikpur police and his team surveyed the area and got hold of these two individuals who were just casually strolling around. The reason police took the matter very seriously because the nearby Vasai creek has a direct access to Arabian Sea which has noted infringement cases on many occasions. The individuals identified themselves as Balram Ginwala, 23, and Arbaaz Khan, 20. And after grilling them it was found out that they were mere actors on the sets of this Yash Raj Films.