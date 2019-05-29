KeralaLatest News

Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad to thank electorate for record-breaking win

May 29, 2019, 06:32 am IST
Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who won from Kerala’s Wayanad seat in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha election, is likely to visit his constituency to thank the electorate at the end of this week or early next week, a party leader said on Tuesday.

“A programme of Rahul Gandhi is being finalised for his tour to Wayanad,” the senior party leader told news agency IANS.

He said the Congress chief during his visit to Wayanad will visit all the seven Assembly constituencies of Wayanad to thank the people.

The leader said that Gandhi’s visit is planned for either Saturday or Sunday or early next week.

“However, his programme will be prepared once he gives the dates to us,” he added.

Mr Gandhi had contested on two seats in this election. He won from Wayanad with a record margin of 4,31,770 votes. The Congress chief defeated his rival PP Suneer of the Communist Party of India who secured 2,74,597 votes. Mr Gandhi received 7,06,367 votes.

However, Mr Gandhi lost from his family pocket borough in Amethi to BJP’s Smriti Irani by a margin of 55,000 votes.

