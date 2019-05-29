Read to know which are those two reasons Kejeriwal has claimed for AAP’s defeat

Aravind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party chief has now found the clear reasons why his party had a defeat in the LS election 2019.

Mr Kejriwal today listed two reasons that he said were responsible for the debacle – one of them was that voters saw the polls as a fight between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

“The results didn’t meet our expectations. Post-election ground analysis has revealed two major reasons. First, the atmosphere that prevailed in the country rubbed off on Delhi as well. Second, people saw this ‘big election’ as between Modi and Rahul and voted accordingly,” he wrote in an open letter.

“Whatever be the reason, we were not able to explain to the public why they should vote for us in this big election,” Mr Kejriwal further said.

“…people have been enthusiastically assuring us that in the small election for Delhi Vidhan Sabha, they will vote in the name of the incredible work we have done in Delhi,” he further asserted