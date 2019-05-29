Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

REPORT; JP Nadda likely to be hailed as new BJP president; Details Inside

May 29, 2019, 05:30 pm IST
It has been asserted that when Amit Shah joins the cabinet leaving his presidential position aside the BJP party in search for the presidential representative. It has also be heard that the position would be handed over to the Health Minister J P Nadda as the new president.

Nadda is expected to work closely with the Shah even after the latter emits office for the election.

Fifty-nine-year-old Nadda is a Brahmin and a Rajya Sabha member who keeps a low profile but is also parliamentary board secretary of the BJP. Nadda is known as a master strategist in his party. The party had given him charge of Uttar Pradesh in the recently concluded hustings. The party bagged 62 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats. Apna Dal bagged two against a caste calculus driven combine of BSP and SP

