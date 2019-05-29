Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Surya fans creates history despite HC order, builds world’s largest cut-out for Surya with this height

May 29, 2019, 10:08 pm IST
Less than a minute

The world’s largest cut out has been installed by the Surya fans at Thiruttani. The cut out is approximately 215 ft high where Surya seems wearing a Mundu and shirt with a burning torch in one hand which inturn reminds the statue of liberty.

An aerial view shot shows the structure standing on the ground with buildings around.

To put things into perspective, Mumbai’s The Imperial II, considered the tallest in the country is 840 feet high.

It was in 2017 that the Madras High Court banned such kind of displays and the asked the attention of the government to ensure that “photos or pictures of such persons who are alive shall not be depicted by way of those banners, flex boards, signboards.”

 

 

 

Tags

Related Articles

India will take energy access to every single home, says Piyush Goyal

Feb 8, 2019, 10:37 pm IST

Instagram will soon work offline on your Android phone

Apr 20, 2017, 06:20 am IST

North Korea’s warnings a reality, nuclear button at close hand

Jan 1, 2018, 11:44 am IST

Sex which turns into brutal murder

Dec 8, 2017, 12:09 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close