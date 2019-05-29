Surya fans creates history despite HC order, builds world’s largest cut-out for Surya with this height

The world’s largest cut out has been installed by the Surya fans at Thiruttani. The cut out is approximately 215 ft high where Surya seems wearing a Mundu and shirt with a burning torch in one hand which inturn reminds the statue of liberty.
An aerial view shot shows the structure standing on the ground with buildings around.
To put things into perspective, Mumbai’s The Imperial II, considered the tallest in the country is 840 feet high.
It was in 2017 that the Madras High Court banned such kind of displays and the asked the attention of the government to ensure that “photos or pictures of such persons who are alive shall not be depicted by way of those banners, flex boards, signboards.”
Exclusive Video Of INDIA’S Largest Cutout ?
Full Cutout Will Be Placed Tomorrow Afternoon !
Grand Welcome Ceremony On May 30 At 4PM ??#NGK #NGKINDIAsLargestCutout pic.twitter.com/lvpvyNwSC0
— Tiruttani Suriya Fort™ (@TiruttaniSfc) May 27, 2019
@Suriya_offl Fans Created a HISTORY ???
215 Feet Cutout For a Actor First Time In History ? @TiruttaniSfc ??#NGK #NGKFire #NGKFromMay31 #NGKIndiasLargestCutout #NGKWorldsLargestCutout pic.twitter.com/Ca5DPOKyo3
— Diamond Babu (@idiamondbabu) May 29, 2019
