Terrorist Zakir Musa killing : Clashes erupt between college students and security forces

May 29, 2019, 06:13 am IST
Clashes broke out between students of Government Degree College in Ganderbal and security forces on Tuesday during a protest against the killing of Kashmir’s most wanted terror commander Zakir Musa. Reports suggest the students tried to block the road outside the campus and later engaged in intense clashes with forces who arrived there.

Clashes also erupted in Islamia College of Science and Commerce, leading to the closure of classes. Students threw stones on the government forces, while female students stayed inside the campus.

Musa, the head of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, was killed in the encounter at Dadsara village of Tral in the south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday after forces launched a search operation on late Thursday evening following specific information about the presence of terrorists there.

