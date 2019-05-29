Triumph launches Scrambler 1200 XC in India : Price and Features

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the new Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC at Rs 10.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Scrambler 1200 XC offers true-blue off-road ability with the styling of a modern classic. Globally, the new Scrambler 1200 is available in two variants – the Scrambler 1200 XC and the even more extreme, top-spec Scrambler 1200 XE. For India though, Triumph has only introduced the Scrambler 1200 XC. But even with less suspension travel than the XE, the 1200 XC is a hard-core Scrambler which can go the distance and take on all kinds of terrain.

The 1200 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine is more or less the Bonneville 1200 ‘high torque’ engine of the Triumph Bonneville T120, but the state of tune is different. The Scrambler 1200 XC’s engine is tuned to have performance which is somewhere between the High Torque 1200 cc engine’s power and torque and the Thruxton R’s High Power 1200 cc engine’s characteristics. It puts out 89 bhp at 7,400 rpm, but the 110 Nm of peak torque comes in at just 3,950 rpm, which comes in at around 1,000 rpm less than the Thruxton.

The Scrambler 1200 XC gets a 21-inch spoked front wheel shod with dual-sport tubeless rubber, suspended from 45 mm upside down forks, with 200 mm of suspension travel. Twin 320 mm front discs are gripped by top-spec Brembo M50 calipers. At the rear, twin Ohlins shocks also offer 200 mm of suspension travel. In the electronics suite, the Scrambler 1200 XC offers a choice of five riding modes – Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road and a fully customisable Rider mode. There’s also an optional Bluetooth connectivity module which offers smartphone connectivity, turn by turn navigation, as well as GoPro controls from the switches on the handlebar.