Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

VIRAL WATCH; Woman threatens to jump off five storied building after ‘denial of permanent employee status’

May 29, 2019, 04:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

In the video which is going viral on the Internet with no time, you could see a female employee standing on the top of five storied building threatening to jump off from the building and the reason behind such a motive is shocking.

It has been reported that the woman in Gutugram’s Cyber City threatened the company as they have asserted that she will not get a permanent job after her probation time.

The video shows a man dressed in a pink shirt and black trouser trying to approach the woman and persuade her to change her mind. Ultimately, the woman was seen coming down, holding the man’s hand, after a few minutes.

Tags

Related Articles

Modi

PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 20,000-Cr Defence Industrial Corridor

Feb 21, 2018, 09:32 pm IST

PM Modi only speaks of eating mangoes, not jobs: Rahul Gandhi

May 15, 2019, 06:12 am IST

Transgender activists protest against bill passed by parliament

Dec 19, 2018, 07:33 pm IST
Army

Four militants gunned down, a policeman and a civilian lost their lives in an Army operation

Jun 22, 2018, 03:26 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close