VIRAL WATCH; Woman threatens to jump off five storied building after ‘denial of permanent employee status’

In the video which is going viral on the Internet with no time, you could see a female employee standing on the top of five storied building threatening to jump off from the building and the reason behind such a motive is shocking.

It has been reported that the woman in Gutugram’s Cyber City threatened the company as they have asserted that she will not get a permanent job after her probation time.

The video shows a man dressed in a pink shirt and black trouser trying to approach the woman and persuade her to change her mind. Ultimately, the woman was seen coming down, holding the man’s hand, after a few minutes.