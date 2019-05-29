VVS Laxman Picks His Indian X1 For the Match Against South Africa. Guess Who is at Number 7

India scripted a brilliant victory against Bangladesh by a margin of 95 runs in the second and final warm-up match on Tuesday at Cardiff. A few positives have emerged from both warm-up matches and India will be vary of carefully picking their eleven for the first match against South Africa. Former Player VVS laxman has already picked his playing X1 and guess there is a surprise at number 7.

Laxman picked Ravindra Jadeja as his No. 7 with Hardik Pandya at No. 6. After a sparkling century against Bangladesh, KL Rahul pretty much picked himself at No. 4. There is no place for Kedar Jadhav who is constantly having injury concerns.

He kept Bhuvneshwar Kumar out and picked Mohammed Shami along with Jasprit Bumrah as the two frontline pacers. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are the specialist spin-bowling options.

Here is his predicted X1

Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal