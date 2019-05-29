Latest NewsIndia

Won’t attend your swearing-in ceremony : Mamata Banerjee to Narendra Modi

May 29, 2019, 02:45 pm IST
In a surprise move on Wednesday and a day after confirming attendance to PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on May 30, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted that she wouldn’t attend the event at the Rashtrapati Bhawan over BJP’s allegations of political murders in the state during the elections.

She also said that “The oath-taking ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy, not one that should be devalued by any political party.” Banerjee said that there have been no political killings in Bengal and all the allegations made by the BJP are untrue. These deaths have occured due to personal enmity, family quarrels or other disputes and were not politically motivated.

