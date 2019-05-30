Latest NewsIndia

2 militants killed in an encounter

May 30, 2019, 07:19 pm IST
The security forces have killed two militants in an encounter in Jammu Kashmir. The security forces have been successful in killing the two Lashkar E Taiba militants after an encounter which started early in the morning in the Sopore area of the Kashmir.

The Jammu Kashmir police and CRPF conducted a raid after getting information that militants are hiding in the area. The militants fired at the security forces and in the exchange of fire two militants killed. The identity of the militants are  yet to be confirmed.

 

