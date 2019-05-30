All set for Jagan Mohan to take oath as Andra Pradesh CM today

It has been asserted that everything has been set for the Jagan Mohan Reddy to the throne as the new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

The swearing-in ceremony will be administered by Governor E S L Narasimhan at 12:23 pm. Narasimhan is the Governor for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

MAny arrangement s are made at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.

THe YSR congress party led by the Jagga Mohan has thriving victory.

It has been also asserted that he will be entering the cabinet on June 7.

The YSRCP stormed to power in the state last Thursday, bagging 151 seats in 175-member Assembly.