Another Trinamool Congress MLA joins BJP

Another Trinamool Congress senior party legislator Manirul Islam on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) along with three party leaders Gadadhar Hazra, Mohd Asif Iqbal and Nimai Das in presence of Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy.

Islam is the third legislator to desert the ruling party in West Bengal after the reverses in the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP projected the decision of TMC’s Muslim MLA to join the party as a vindication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwash” (together with all, development for all, trust of all).

PM Modi gave the slogan in his first address to MP’s of BJP-led NDA after the Lok Sabha poll results were declared. He had asked them to win over the trust of minorities with their work.