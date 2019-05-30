Aprilia launches Storm 125 in India : Price and Features

Aprilia India has launched its newest offering in the country, the Storm 125. A scooter that is based on the company’s SR 125 but gets a funky styling. Priced at Rs 65,000, ex-showroom Pune, the Storm 125 is a Rs 6,385 lower than the SR 125 which makes it the most affordable Aprilia two-wheeler that you can get your hands on. Aprilia dealerships across the country have already started accepting bookings and the deliveries commence from today onward.

In terms of design, the Aprilia Storm 125 comes with matte paint with colour choices limited to matte red and yellow. It is surely going to attract the millennial who have a thing for snazzy paint schemes. Further, it gets body graphics and generous Storm branding on the apron and the side panels. The headlight unit has been altered with a single bulb instead of the twin-setup that one gets to see on the SR 125 and the 150. Lastly, the 2019 Aprilia Storm 125 rides on 120/80 front and 130/80 rear 12-inch tyres by Vee Rubber. These tyres do add ruggedness to the overall design.

Powering the Storm 125 is a 125cc engine that makes 9.52PS at 7,250rpm and generates 9.9Nm at 6.250rpm. Yup, the state of tune has been left unchanged from that of the SR 125. Similarly, the engine response too did not feel any different during our brief test run. If you have just ridden the SR 150, the Storm 125 might appear a little low on enthusiasm.