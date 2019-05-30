Ayodhya Ram temple will be constructed soon : Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday reiterated its goal to expedite the process of building a Ram temple in Ayodhya and said it will be constructed soon now that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been elected for a second term with a mandate of 303 seats in the national elections.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena said crores of people have voted the Bharatiya Janata Party to power so that “Ram Rajya can be established in the country, all with the blessing of Lord Ram”.

“The party with the mindset of Lord Ram has come to power in the centre,” said the editorial titled Ram’s work will be done. “Crores of people have voted them to power so that Ram Rajya can be established in the country, all with the blessing of Lord Ram. Ram is the identity and pride of this country.”

“Many karsevaks sacrificed their lives to build the Ram Mandir,” the editorial added. “Their sacrifice will not go in vain, a government with such thoughts has been chosen by the people. With them coming to power, Ram’s work will definitely be done.” It compared Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on May 30 to that of the Hindu god’s “Rajyaabhishek” or coronation ceremony.