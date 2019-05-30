Latest NewsIndia

Before Interrogation, Here is What Robert Vadra Posted on Facebook

May 30, 2019, 04:26 pm IST
Robert Vadra came to the office of the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi this morning for interrogation on his illegal property deals. This was the ninth time he is being called for questioning in the illegal property case.

But before heading for the questioning, Vadra had put an Fb post in which he said that so far he has been questioned for 70 hours.

“Till date, I have deposed 11 times with questioning of approximately 70 hours. In future also, I will cooperate as always, till my name is cleared of all false allegations and accusations,” Mr Vadra wrote in a Facebook post

The case for which he was called today involves the purchase of properties in London, Dubai, Rajasthan and the National Capital Region.

