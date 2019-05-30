Commodity Market: Gold prices slipped down

In the commodity market, the price of gold has slipped down. On the other hand, the price of silver has risen.

In the international market, spot gold was trading at a lower price of $ 1,277.10 an ounce. In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity fell by Rs. 150 each to Rs. 32,870 and Rs.32,700 per 10 gram. But the price of sovereign gold remains firm at Rs 26,500 per eight gram. In the last two sessions, the gold gained Rs. 250.

On the other hand, the Silver price gained in the market. Solver gained Rs.75 at Rs. 37,400 per kilogram. while weekly-based delivery dropped Rs 88 to Rs 36,095 per kg. Silver coins held flat at Rs 79,000 for buying and Rs 80,000 for selling of 100 pieces.