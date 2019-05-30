During Eid holidays no traffic fines in these Emirates

There will be no traffic fines for drivers in some of the Emirates in UAE for the Eid Al Fitr holidays. The Ras Al Khaimah traffic department and Ajman traffic department has announced that they will find the drivers.

The Ras Al Khaimah traffic department will launch ‘We give you a chance’ initiative on the first two days of Eid holidays. Ajman police also launched ‘ Eid without fines’ initiative. Both emirates will be distributing pamphlets instead of fines.

However, this will be only applicable to fines issued by police officers. Radars will continue to catch drivers who break speed limit and other traffic rule violations.