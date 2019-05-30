Electricity bill likely to increase by about 5% for residents in this area; Details Inside

The electricity bills will get a hike by 5% which is approximately about 33 paise per unit for the Banglore residents. So Banglore residents your bills will get more expensive from June onwards. The hike was announced by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) customers.

At present, customers who use 0-30 units pay Rs 3.5 per unit and those using 30-100 units pay Rs 4.95 per unit. The tariff for the next two slabs of 101-200 units and 201-300 units is Rs 6.5 and Rs 7.55 per unit respectively.

Officials said the price hike was necessary to match the overall higher input costs of power production.

The same hike of 33 paise per unit on average will also be applicable to residents of Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubbali and Gulbarga.