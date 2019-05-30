“England is my favorite not India” says Sunil Gavaskar for this reason

The veteran Indian Cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has asserted that Eoin Morgan‘s England will be the team to beat at the ICC World Cup 2019. He has also asserted that his most favorite team is England and not India.

They have been playing outstanding cricket over the last few years and in familiar home conditions will be hard to beat,” he added.

England is the ranked top in the ICC rankings and recently has defeated Pakistan in 4-0 in the one-day series.

The home side, who have never won one-day cricket’s biggest prize despite making three finals, in 1979, 1987 and 1992, open their campaign against South Africa on Thursday at the Oval in London. “England, not India, are the favorites for this World Cup,” Gavaskar said.

They have been playing outstanding cricket over the last few years and in familiar home conditions will be hard to beat,” he added.

Second-ranked India’s chances depend to a large extent on captain Virat Kohli according to him