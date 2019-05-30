Latest NewsGulf

Etisalat launches ‘5G’ in UAE

May 30, 2019, 06:56 pm IST
Etisalat, the telecom operating company in UAE has announced that it has launched the ‘5G’ network in the country. Etisalat in a statement made it clear that the company is offering the 5G ready ZTE Axon10 Pro to its customers.

5G ready ZTE Axon10 Pro is the only the first in lineup devices that would be soon available by later this year. Etisalat is offering options for the Axon 10 Pro purchase. It can be purchased directly by paying 5,555 Dirhams or in instalments.

The Etisalat’s 5G network will be available for all it’s postpaid, prepaid, consumer and business customers using 5G devices.

5G is 20 times faster than the current 4 G networks.

