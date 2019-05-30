Europa League Football Final: Chelsea beat Arsenal

In Football, the English football team Chelsea beat it’s English Premier League rivals Arsenal to win the Europa League final. Chelsa defeated Arsenal 4-1 in the Baku Olympic Stadium. Chelsea destroyed Arsenal with four second-half goals that handed coach Maurizio Sarri his first major trophy at the age of 60.

Despite a bright start from the Gunners, Chelsea ran riot in the second half with three goals in quick succession. Former Arsenal striker Giroud put Chelsea ahead in the 49th minute. The Blues doubled their lead 10 minutes later with a goal from Pedro. Later after 65 minutes, Giroud scored a penalty goal for the team. Alex Iwobi clawed a goal back for Arsenal but Chelsea restored their three-goal cushion in the 72nd minute when Hazard swapped passes with Giroud to score his second.

Chelsea won their fifth major Uefa European competition final, with only Liverpool winning more among eight English clubs.