Ex-Bhutan PM corrects Indian media after it uses wrong images for PM

In his post, he asserted “India’s media would be up in arms if any other country got the picture of their PM wrong.” He also reiterated that “Bhutan may be small,” but is India’s close neighbour and close friend.

India’s media would be up in arms if any other country got the picture of their PM wrong. Yet they continue to embarrass themselves and insult us when it comes to identifying our PM. Bhutan may be small, but she is India’s close neighbour and a very close friend. pic.twitter.com/AwBHF6WKqQ — Tshering Tobgay (@tsheringtobgay) May 30, 2019

My thanks to the many Indians for the outpouring of support and understanding. Attached is a photo of PM Dr Lotay Tshering for the media's ready reference.