Ex-Bhutan PM corrects Indian media after it uses wrong images for PM

May 30, 2019, 09:46 pm IST
Former Bhutan PM Tshering wrote in Twitter right after some Indian media organizations used wrong  pictures, including a picture of Tobgay himself instead for Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering.

“India’s media would be up in arms if any other country got a picture of their PM wrong,” tweeted Tobgay, adding that Indian media insulted Bhutan. Bhutan PM Lotay attended PM Narendra Modi’s swearing-in. he scribbled in Twitter.

In his post, he asserted “India’s media would be up in arms if any other country got the picture of their PM wrong.” He also reiterated that “Bhutan may be small,” but is India’s close neighbour and close friend.

My thanks to the many Indians for the outpouring of support and understanding. Attached is a photo of PM Dr Lotay Tshering for the media’s ready reference. he later thaked

