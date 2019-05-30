Latest NewsNEWSFashion

Femina Miss India pageant 2019; Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?

May 30, 2019, 11:47 am IST
An Online media has recently published the collage of all the thirty contestants who have been selected for the Femina Miss India Pageant 2019. Here is some strange reality in the beauty of the pageants.

The college was shared by the Twitter user and asked the followers to point out what was problematic about the picture.

As one user rightly explained, one could simply copy paste all thirty pictures and no one would be able to tell the difference. In fact, each of these women perfectly fit into the conventional notion of beauty. Here’s a checklist: tall, fair, has straight hair, thin and endowed with collar bone.

The question remains, are the women who fit into society’s idea of ‘conventional beauty’ the ones who can take part in the pageant?

