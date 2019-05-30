Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee rose against the US dollar. Today in the early hours of trading the Indian rupee appreciated by 12 paise to 69.71 against the US dollar.

In the Interbank forex market, the domestic currency opened at 69.76 and then gained again to trade at 69.71. The Indian rupee had gained 12 paise. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee has ended trading at 69.83.

The positive trend of the share market and the weakening of the US dollar in the international market helped the upward movement of the domestic currency. Also, the rising crude oil prices, selling of the US dollar by exporters and foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic currency.