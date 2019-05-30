How Can KSEB Help Pinarayi Vijayan in Next Election? See T.G Mohandas’ Hilarious Tweet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah held meetings on Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon to decide on the final list of the new Council of Ministers to be administered the oath of office on Thursday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The swearing-in ceremony is all set to take place around 6 pm today and BJP Intellectual Cell Head for Kerala, T.G Mohandas took a hilarious dig at Kerala’ left on this.

“Please KSEB. Please make electricity cuts continuously or intermittently in different places in the state and help Pinarayi Vijayan in the next election”.

It is assumed that Mohandas was talking about not letting Keralites watch Narendra Modi minister’s take oath in the office.