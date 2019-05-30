Latest NewsNEWSSports

ICC Commentary Box 2019; Sachin Tendulkar to make on-air debut in the World Cup 2019 beginning

May 30, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
The Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will be making his Commentary debut in the warlock beginning on Thursday in England and Wales. It has also been asserted that the Sachin will hit the commentary box in the tournament opener between England and South Africa to be played at Oval, London.

The Master Blaster will join the Philips Hue Cricket Live pre-show in Hindi and English at 1.30 pm with his very own segment `Sachin Opens Again` at the Star Sports network.

Tendulkar holds a number of ICC Cricket World Cup records. He scored 2,278 runs in the six editions of the World Cup he played. He also holds the record for scoring the highest number of runs in a single edition of the World Cup — 673 in 11 matches in 2003.

