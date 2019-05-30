Latest NewsSports

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Here’s the list of top 10 batsmen

May 30, 2019, 12:54 pm IST
England is all set to host the ICC Cricket World 2019 which will commence from May 30. World’s top 10 teams have geared up for the coveted cup and warm matches are being played to jell up with the English conditions. As expected, the matches will be super excited as World Champion’s title is on the stake with a glittering trophy. Top 10 teams who are participating in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 are India, Sri Lanka, England (Host), South Africa, Pakistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh, West Indies, Australia and Afghanistan.

Virat Kohli (India)

Rohit Sharma (India)

Imam-ul-Haq (Pakistan)

Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Steve Smith (Australia)

David Warner (Australia)

Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

Chris Gayle (West Indies)

Ross Taylor (New Zealand)

 

Joe Root (England)

