‘If the allegation is proved, will resign from the post’, says Rajmohan Unnithan

Rajmohan Unnithan, the newly elected MP has claimed that he will resign the MP post if the allegation raised against him proves to be right. He said this at the meet the press programmed conducted by the press club.

He challenged to prove the allegation that he requested vote from people inside the polling booth. Earlier the LDF has accused that Unnithan requested vote from the people who were in the queue to vote before Those who raised the allegation must release the proofs they had. Otherwise will approach the court, said Unnithan.

But he said that he was worried about the election fund scam and has informed the same about the party leadership. He also made it clear that he has no interest in going behind that and let the party leadership take a decision.

Rajmohan unnithan has won from the Kasarkod Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 40,438 votes.