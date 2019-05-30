Lost Sex Drive Due to University, Check Out this Ph.D. Student’s Complaint

Of all the different complaints you have heard in your life, this might be totally different. An aspiring Ph.D. student has accused an Australian university of being the reason to cause him to lose his sex drive.

The 7-Eleven worker is suing an Australian university for more than $3million as he claimed that he has lost his sex drive since University rejected his admission, alleging him of plagiarism.

The-52-year-old Kuldeep Singh Mann paid James Cook University (JCU) in Townsville, north-eastern Queensland, $20,000 to study the prestigious research degree.

‘It has stopped my sex life. ‘I have no sex drive. There is no stimulation in my organs. I have never had this problem before. I don’t feel any blood down there. It is clear that the JCU … enrolled me into the Ph.D. program just to mint thousands of dollars as a fee” said Mr. Mann.

Mr. Mann is a former journalist in Hindustan and is now living in Melbourne on a student work visa, said he was given a ‘Grade Fail’ despite meeting the requirements of the four-year social sciences PhD.